July retail inflation slows to 9-month low

Retail inflation decelerated to 4.17 per cent in July from 4.92 per cent a month ago in the wake of softening food prices and aided partly by the base effect, data released Monday by the Central Statistics Office showed.

Retail inflation had increased by 2.36 per cent in July last year. The sharp decline in retail inflation to levels closer to RBI’s 4 per cent inflation target is expected to give some comfort to monetary authorities and reaffirmed analysts expectations of RBI staying in the pause mode for the rest of FY19.

The CSO data revealed that inflation in vegetables declined by (-) 2.19 per cent last month, compared to 7.8 per cent in June. The rate of price rise in fruits slowed down 6.98 per cent, as against over 10 per cent in the previous month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monetary policy review on August 1 had increased its policy rate by 25 basis points for the second time in two months, blaming rising inflation risks. The RBI also raised its inflation outlook to 4.8 per cent in the second half (October-March) of 2018-19 from its earlier projection of 4.7 per cent.

“The decline in retail inflation in July 2018 was on expected lines. This is nine month lowest retail inflation. Unfavourable base effect of June 2017 (1.46 per cent) turned favourable in July. Inflation numbers from July 2017 till June 2018 had adverse base effect due to GST (implemented from 1 July 2017), which had led to inflation increasing at a faster pace. Internally, food inflation moderated to 10 months low and expected to behave at this pace for next two months before impact of revision of kharif MSP starts impacting inflation. High yoy fuel prices have led to continuous increase in inflation of fuel and light, and transport and communication group. Going forward these commodity groups are expected to exert pressure on retail inflation,” Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Senior Director (Public Finance) at India Ratings said.

Core-core (non-food, non-fuel and non-transport and communication) inflation moderated to four months low at 5.70 per cent. However, this is still higher than the core-core inflation observed during March 2016 to March 2018, suggesting demand pressure in the economy, Pant said.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) had last month hiked its inflation projection for India to 5 per cent from 4.6 per cent for this fiscal, citing higher crude oil prices, a depreciating rupee and an increase in minimum support prices for crops. —(with PTI)

