Monday, September 20, 2021
Jr AMC staff to make minimum investments in MFs: Sebi

Designated employees will be mandatorily required to invest 20 per cent from October 1, 2023, Sebi said in a circular.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 3:45:20 am
Sebi said units allotted will be subject to clawback in the event of gross violation of code of conduct or fraud.

Sebi on Monday said junior staff of asset management companies will have to invest at least 20 per cent of their gross salaries in a phased manner, starting from October 2023.

Designated employees will be mandatorily required to invest 20 per cent from October 1, 2023, Sebi said in a circular. It added units allotted will be subject to clawback in the event of gross violation of code of conduct or fraud.

