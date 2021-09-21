Jr AMC staff to make minimum investments in MFs: Sebi

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 3:45:20 am
September 21, 2021 3:45:20 am
Sebi on Monday said junior staff of asset management companies will have to invest at least 20 per cent of their gross salaries in a phased manner, starting from October 2023.
Designated employees will be mandatorily required to invest 20 per cent from October 1, 2023, Sebi said in a circular. It added units allotted will be subject to clawback in the event of gross violation of code of conduct or fraud.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-