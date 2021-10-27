Jio-bp opens its first fuel station in Navi Mumbai; plans 5.5K by FY25

Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) on Tuesday launched the first Jio-bp branded mobility station in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil major bp is planning to set up a network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and battery swapping stations to become a leader in EV charging infrastructure. Reliance Petroleum’s existing network of over 1,400 fuel stations will be rebranded as Jio-bp.

Sources at RIL said Jio-bp plans to install EV charging stations at all of its existing fuel retail points and was looking at installing battery swapping facilities more selectively based on demand.

The JV plans to expand the fuel retailing network across India to 5,500 outlets by FY25. State-owned IOC, BPCL. and HPCL — with over 78,000 retail outlets — had EV charging facilities at about 370 retail outlets as of FY21-end.