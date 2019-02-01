January GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore

The Goods and services tax (GST) collection in January (for December) came in at over Rs 1 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday, amid reports that the revenue shortfalls, primarily in GST, were impinging on its plan to contain the budget deficits. The GST collections exceeded the Rs 1 lakh crore mark only twice in past — in April and in October.

The collection in February would likely be impacted by rate cuts on 17 goods and six services which were announced by the GST Council on December 22 and came into effect from January 1.

“This increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council to lower the tax burden on the consumers,” the Ministry’s tweet said.

“Robust Economy: Gross GST Revenue in Jan 2019 crossed Rs 1 lakh crore … This has been achieved despite huge reduction in tax rates for various items benefitting poor, farmers & middle class,” Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted. GST collection stood at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in April, Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August, Rs 94,442 crore in September, Rs 1,00,710 crore in October, Rs 97,637 crore in November and Rs 94,725 crore in December 2018.

Pratik Jain, partner and leader, indirect tax, PwC India, said: “This again underlines that collections are increasing steadily as compliance is getting simplified, rates are getting reduced and administration is getting sharper. That said, it’s clear that overall collection for the entire year would be significantly lower than what was budgeted. It will be interesting to see whether the estimated collections in the next financial year would reflect the collection trend in the current year.” —FE with PTI