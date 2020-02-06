Jan services sector activity growth hits 7-year high on new business orders

Earlier this week, another survey said the country’s manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January. Earlier this week, another survey said the country’s manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January.

India’s services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January driven by sharp increase in new business orders, leading to job creation and business optimism amid favourable market conditions, a monthly IHS Markit survey said.

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity index rose to 55.5 in January, from 53.3 in December, signalling the strongest upturn in output in seven years.

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI jumped to its highest level in just under eight years, driven by sharp increase in new business orders, leading to job creation and business optimism amid favourable market conditions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

“The Indian service sector sprung to life at the start of 2020, defying expectations of fragility and building on to the momentum gained at the end of 2019,” said Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit. New work intakes also expanded to the greatest extent in seven years.

