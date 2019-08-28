Outlandish to doubt panel report: Sitharaman rebuts critics

FINANCE MINISTER Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said any question on the credibility of the Bimal Jalan committee, whose report on a new economic capital framework for the apex bank was accepted by the RBI Central Board Monday, was “outlandish”.

The RBI board decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government, nearly double the estimated Rs 90,000 crore in Budget 2019-20, based on the recommendations of the Jalan committee.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition including the Congress and the CPM, Sitharaman told the media in Pune, “This is a committee which was formed by the Reserve Bank itself and not by the government. They have had several sittings and come out with a formula. Any suggestions about the credibility of the committee, according to me is outlandish, if I may use the word.”

At a media briefing in Delhi, Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “After this transfer, there is nothing more for the RBI to transfer because they have touched the red line… tomorrow if you have a global economic crisis, the RBI has no room left to intervene and help… This is how severe the situation is.”

In a tweet, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said, “Stealing from RBI won’t work — it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound.” To this, Sitharaman said the Congress leader should talk to former finance ministers and other senior leaders before commenting on the issue.

Formed on December 26, 2018, the six-member Bimal Jalan committee was formed to determine whether the RBI is holding provisions, reserves and buffers in surplus/ deficit of the required levels, and further propose a suitable profits distribution policy. The committee submitted its report last week, and the RBI accepted its recommendations at its Central Board meeting on Monday.

Sitharaman dismissed the criticism by the Opposition that this action would jeopardise the bank’s ability to meet any emergencies. “They have themselves given an explanation that financial stability, surplus to meet any emergency and contingency, has already been factored in by the committee when they arrived at this formula,” she said.

On Tuesday, the finance minister met trade representatives, professional bodies of Chartered Accounts and others in Pune. “Issues related to GST form simplification, deadlines, had come up for discussions,” she said.

Earlier, addressing the tax administrators, Sitharaman said she advised them against ‘overreach’ in their efforts to meet their targets. When asked about industry suggestions to reduce the GST rates particularly for the automotive sector, she said it was for the GST Council to take a decision.