IT Min postpones meet with officials of 59 banned Chinese apps ‘until further notice’

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has postponed its meeting with executives of the 59 banned Chinese apps until further notice, sources said.

One of the reasons for postponing the meeting, an official said, is to allow time to all the apps to come up with an explanation for the charges leveled against them. A decision on whether the executives of the apps will be called for physical and virtual meetings or just be asked to send in their explanations has also yet to be taken, the official said.

“This is not just for TikTok. It is a legal procedure which is common for all the apps. Now, since there are 59 apps, a lot of procedural stuff has to be figured out before the meeting happens,” the official said.

According to the rules of the MeitY, all the banned apps have been asked to clarify their data-sharing norms under a Chinese law that requires companies of Chinese origin to share data with that country’s intelligence agencies, irrespective of where they operate. A joint-secretary level panel, with officials from the ministries of IT, Telecom, Law and Home Affairs, have been tasked with hearing clarifications from company representatives.

