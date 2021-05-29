IT Min norms: Barring Twitter, most social media cos comply

Most of the major social media intermediaries, barring Twitter, have complied with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) guidelines on appointing chief compliance officer, a grievance officer and a nodal contact person, sources in the ministry said.

As of Friday, companies like Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Telegram and WhatsApp had shared details of appointment of these executives as required. Twitter, the sources said, was the only one which had not yet informed the ministry of these details.

“(Twitter) sent a mail last night which had details of some lawyer working with a law firm. They claimed that the person is the nodal contact person as well as their grievance officer. The problem here is that this person is not an employee of Twitter, which is again in violation of new norms,” a senior MeitY official said, adding that the company had not yet sent the details of who their chief compliance officer in the country was.

An email to Twitter late Friday night did not elicit any response.

On Thursday, the MeitY had written to all significant social media intermediaries, asking them to furnish details such as the names and contact details of their resident grievance officer, chief compliance officer, and nodal contact person as soon as possible.

In a letter, the group coordinator for cyber-law under the MeitY had asked all significant social media intermediaries to furnish these details along with their address in India and a status report on compliance of these norms. If a social media intermediary claims to be not significant, it must give reasons for the same, along with “registered users on each of the services” provided by the platform.