IT Min invites applications for 2nd round of electronics manufacturing under PLI

The government has started inviting applications for the second round of large-scale electronics manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with focus on some electronic components like motherboards, semiconductor devices, among others.

The application window for the scheme has been opened till March 31, which may be further extended, as per guidelines issued by Ministry of Electronics and IT.

“The second round of the PLI scheme is open for accepting applications. The tenure of the second round of PLI scheme is for four years and the incentive shall be applicable from April 1, 2021,” an official memorandum dated March 11 said.

The first round of the scheme was open for receiving applications till July 31 which attracted participation from global majors like Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn.