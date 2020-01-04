Health Insurance: Irdai’s proposed Arogya Sanjeevani Policy offers life-long cover, no exit age

Irdai said general and health insurers should offer this product from April 1, 2020 onwards and don’t need any pre-approvals of the regulator. (Representational Image) Irdai said general and health insurers should offer this product from April 1, 2020 onwards and don’t need any pre-approvals of the regulator. (Representational Image)

The Insurance and Regulatory Authority of India (Irdai) has stipulated a unique provision of ‘life-long renewability’ with no exit age for its new health insurance scheme, Arogya Sanjeevani Policy. In other words, a person can avail of this health insurance policy till death, a provision that will benefit old and ailing persons. Currently, insurers offer health insurance up to 75-80 or 90 years in select cases.

Irdai said general and health insurers should offer this product from April 1, 2020 onwards and don’t need any pre-approvals of the regulator. While Irdai has fixed the minimum entry age as 18 and maximum as 65 years, the policy has no exit age and has provision for lifelong renewability. This means if a person joins the scheme at the age of 65, he/she can use the policy till his death, provided renewals are done every year.

Dependents will be covered from the age of three months to 25 years subject to the definition of ‘Family’. If the dependent is above 18 years of age and financially independent, he/she would be ineligible for coverage in the subsequent renewals.

The regulator on Thursday issued guidelines on mandatory standard individual health insurance, asking general and health insurers to offer product that can take care of basic health needs of customers with maximum sum insured of Rs 5 lakh and a minimum of Rs 1 lakh. The standard product should have the basic mandatory covers, no add-ons or optional covers are allowed to be offered along with the standard product, and the insurer may determine the price keeping in view the covers proposed to be offered subject to complying with Irdai guidelines.

Meanwhile, Irdai has provided greater clarity on the definitions of ‘portability’ and ‘migration’ under the proposed Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, enabling customers to port and migrate from an insurer rather easily. It has clarified that ‘migration’ means the right accorded to health insurance policyholders (including all members under family cover and members of group health insurance policy) to transfer the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time bound exclusions, with the same insurer.

Similarly, ‘portability’ means the right accorded to individual health insurance policyholders (including all members under family cover) to transfer the credit gained for pre-existing conditions and time bound exclusions, from one insurer to another insurer.

For individual policies, if the policyholder is continuously covered in the previous policy without any break for a period of four years or more, migration will be allowed without subjecting the policyholder to any underwriting to the extent of the sum insured and the benefits available in the previous policy. Migration from group policies to individual policy will be subject to underwriting. Where underwriting is done, the insurance company will convey its decision to the policyholder within 15 days, Irdai said.

Individual members, including the family members covered under an indemnity based group health insurance policy will have the right to migrate from such a group policy to an individual health insurance policy or a family floater policy, and thereafter portability will be allowed.

“These guidelines list down the norms related to migration under health insurance policy as the norms for portability have been set previously. It provides clarity on how one can migrate from group policy to an individual policy, underwriting guidelines for insurer and waiting period applicable,” said Gurdeep Singh Batra, head—retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Insurers expect competitive pricing as the standards are uniform. “As the guideline also states individual insurers can set their pricing and underwriting norms, customers can look forward to competitive offering from the industry,” said Anand Roy, MD, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

