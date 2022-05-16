Irdai douses ‘Burning Cost’, premiums may fall for India Inc

Paving the way for lower insurance premiums for India Inc, insurance regulator Irdai has said that ‘Burning Cost’ can’t be quoted by general insurers as a ‘mandated minimum rate’ to charge premiums to customers.

The new notification by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on the role of ‘Burning Cost’ — which is a reversal of its earlier stand — will now help insurers to lower the premiums for customers, insurance sources said. However, whether it will lead to undercutting of prices leading to cut-throat competition and underwriting losses remains to be seen. The new situation will be detrimental for the reinsurers who had seen their fire premium going up in the last two years, industry analysts said.

Burning Cost is defined as a kind of break-even cost where the higher claims in the portfolio will automatically lead to higher premiums to be collected in the subsequent year. In a bid to bring in underwriting discipline and checking rampant under-pricing, leading to large underwriting losses in the Indian general insurance industry, Irdai had earlier asked the general insurers to stick to the ‘Burning Cost’ as prepared by the Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIBI), a data mining body for the Indian insurance industry set up by Irdai, to price any product. The regulator said it has been receiving several complaints from policyholders, both directly and through various platforms such as industry associations, that insurers are referring to the ‘Burning Cost’ as a ‘mandated minimum rate’.

As a result, in FY2019-20, state-owned GIC Re and other reinsurers, foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), had increased its fire premium by almost 30 per cent on the basis of higher ‘Burning Cost’, which, in turn, was passed on to India Inc by the general insurers.

However, the latest Irdai move will allow general insurers to extend appropriate discounts once again. “The objective of the IIBI publishing details of Burning Costs occupancy-wise is only to give information to insurers with regard to industry-level experience for appropriate use while rating risks. By no means does this even remotely imply that this is a ‘mandated minimum rate,” Irdai said.

The regulator said it expects insurers to consider all applicable risk factors for rating a risk and give appropriate discounts or charge loading as warranted. The rating approach shall be part of the technical note filed under the Use and File/File and Use procedure as the case may be, Irdai said. Insurance sources said burning cost itself was a fallacy as it ignores all kinds of exposures for the insurers and always the price needs to be greater than burning cost for long-term viability. If this can’t be followed either driven by reinsurers or underwriting discipline of insurers, we will be returning to the anarchic days of pricing and be back soon to the difficult days of pre-2019,” said a reinsurance official.