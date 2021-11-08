‘IPOs galore but failure rate weighs: Investors see losses in 40% of offerings’

While the queue of companies planning to raise money through initial public offerings (IPOs) is getting longer, investors who put funds in many of the IPOs launched earlier this year are sitting on notional losses. Investments in almost 40 per cent of the issues are going at lower than the issue price. “Around 23 per cent have outperformed and going at above 100 per cent. Overall, around half have given returns of above 10 per cent so far. Therefore, it has not been a uniform story across the board,” said a Care Ratings study.

While secondary markets have been struggling of late, primary markets have been on a roll. With a lengthy list of issues in the pipeline, the IPO market, which has already established a new record with 42 IPOs collecting more than Rs 72,300 crore for the first time in any calendar year, is set to reach the Rs 1-lakh-crore-milestone in calendar year 2021. This is in contrast to just around Rs 18,500 crore raised for the 10 months in the past year.

The interesting point is that the failure rate — defined as proportion of issues that are quoting lower than the issue price — is high in both the highest and lowest segments, Care Ratings said. At the Rs 1,000 crore-plus level, 25 per cent are quoting at a discount while 61 per cent in the lowest range fall in this category. The Rs 500-1,000 crore category has the lowest failure rate of just one in 13. It is 267 per cent for the Rs 100-500 group and 40 per cent for the Rs 10-100 category.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, which offered shares at Rs 712, is now quoting at Rs 647.60. CarTrade Tech, which issued shares at Rs 1,618, is now at Rs 1,166. Windlas Biotech is trading at Rs 310.95 as against the IPO price of Rs 460. However, Paras Defence, which offered shares at Rs 185, is now trading at Rs 815. AMI Organics, which priced its IPO at Rs 610, is now trading at Rs 1,057 on the stock exchanges.

“The analysis hence shows that the boom in the IPO market has gone concomitantly with that in the secondary market. There is more diversity in the industries that have raised equity and is well spread across all sectors unlike the debt market,” the rating firm said.

Interestingly, the 87 companies, which have raised equity, fall in all ranges and there is no bias as such in terms of size. The performance of these equities in terms of current price relative to issue price has been mixed. While 40 per cent are quoting at a discount, this is witnessed in most of the issue size ranges and hence there can be no conclusion drawn on whether size matters. However, smaller issue sizes have tended to have a higher failure rate compared with the other ranges.

Investors who leverage their way to IPOs earn only if the company lists at a larger premium as compared to the cost of funding. “However, in the second half of 2021, 25 per cent of IPOs listed at a discount, resulting in losses for investors and increased risk for financiers. This, along with the RBI’s move to suck up excess liquidity via VRRR auctions, resulted in borrowing costs almost doubling at the moment,” said Yesha Shah, head of equity research, Samco Securities.

As lending rates have risen, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) are likely to be more cautious and selective in the IPOs they apply. “Therefore, before subscribing, retail investors should analyse not just the potential listing gains, but also the fundamentals and valuations of the IPOs, and seek for solid companies with a compelling long-term structural growth story,” Shah said.

On the other hand, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) capping of individual borrower’s limit for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to Rs 1 crore for IPO financing would affect the oversubscription of IPOs and reduce the issuances of commercial papers.

The agency said this restriction could restrict the use of IPO financing as a tool by large HNI and institutions for equity market participation and garner listing gains, along with lowering subscriptions for forthcoming IPOs post the regulation gets implemented.

The IPO funding opportunity was limited to only select few large NBFCs and this regulation could end up distributing the business among several players. The agency also believes some companies would consider on bringing forward their IPO plans, leading to increased IPO pipeline, before the regulation come into effect in April 1, 2022, it said.