‘Investment in infrastructure should be fast-tracked,’ says Subhrakant Panda

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys’ export-heavy business model has helped it through the nationwide lockdown brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Subhrakant Panda, the company’s MD, in an interview with The Indian Express, discusses the need for a better investment infrastructure to boost the ferro alloys industry in the post COVID-era.

Edited excerpts:

Actually, we have been operating right through the lockdown under the exemption available to continuous process industries. In that respect, both the central and state governments have been very pragmatic about saving lives and livelihoods. There was some anxiety in the first couple of weeks about logistics and parts of the supply chain but subsequently it all settled down.

What would be the three basic aspects on which government can support you and the industry in these times?

While the government has announced fiscal measures in consonance with monetary measures announced by the RBI, I think there is a need for demand side measures. I firmly believe investment in infrastructure should be fasttracked as it will provide an immediate stimulus to the economy while also improving the landscape to attract investors

What are your expectations on the performance of your company and the industry in the current financial year?

The ferro alloys industry went through a rough phase in FY20 and things were expected to be better this year before COVID-19 skewed the outlook … I still expect our performance in the first half of the current fiscal to be noticeably better as we leverage our fully integrated business model along with forward linkages through a joint venture with a large customer and long-term contracts with assured offtake.

