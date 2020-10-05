Ink used for stamping passengers at Delhi Airport raises red flag

A batch of ink, used to stamp arms or hands of international passengers arriving at IGI Airport, was set aside by airport authorities after a complaint of adverse reaction was made by Congress spokesperson Madhu Goud Yaskhi on social media. (File photo)

Red-flags have been raised over the quality of ink being used at Delhi Airport for stamping of passengers. Sunday, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yakshi posted a picture of his hand on Twitter with smudged ink from what he said was a stamp put by authorities upon his arrival at Delhi Airport.

“Dear @HardeepSPuri Ji, can you please look into the chemical being used at Delhi airport for stamping on passengers coming from abroad? Yesterday I was stamped at @DelhiAirport and this is how my hands look now,” the National Secretary and Spokesperson of the Congress Party wrote. In response to his tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “Thank you for drawing my attention to this. A have spoken to CMD AAI”.

When reached out to, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson directed the matter to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which said that the responsibility of stamping passengers upon arrival lies with the state authorities – in this case the Delhi government.

Responding to Yakshi’s tweet, Delhi Airport said: “We deeply regret the inconvenience caused. The ink used for stamping is a standard indelible ink. We’ve reported the issue to the Delhi State Authorities…Currently, this batch of ink is being kept aside for testing by the supplier and further desired action. Thank you for highlighting this issue”.

Passengers arriving at airports are stamped with indelible ink as per the quarantine rules to ensure that they undergo the necessary duration of quarantine.

