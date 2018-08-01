Infrastructure sectors growth jumps seven-month high in June

The previous high was witnessed in November 2017 at 6.9 per cent. The growth rate in May was 4.3 per cent. (Representational) The previous high was witnessed in November 2017 at 6.9 per cent. The growth rate in May was 4.3 per cent. (Representational)

The eight core infrastructure sectors expanded to a 7-month high of 6.7 per cent in June on the back of better performance by cement, refinery and coal segments, official data released Tuesday showed.

The previous high was witnessed in November 2017 at 6.9 per cent. The growth rate in May was 4.3 per cent.

The eight sectors, which also include fertilisers, steel, natural gas, electricity and crude oil, had expanded by 1 per cent in June last year.

As per the data released by the commerce and industry ministry, the expansion in cement, refinery products and coal was 13.2 per cent, 12 per cent and 11.5 per cent respectively, year-on-year basis.

Crude oil and natural gas registered a negative growth of 3.4 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, in June compared to the year-ago period. The expansion in the electricity generation was 4 per cent in June against 2.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Steel sector witnessed a slower growth of 4.4 per cent against 6 per cent in June 2017. Expansion rate in the fertiliser segment was 1 per cent, better than negative growth recorded in the year ago month.

