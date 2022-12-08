Inflation war far from over: RBI hikes rate, lowers growth

SETTING THE STAGE for a further rise in lending and deposit rates, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Wednesday hiked the repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends money to banks to meet their short-term funding needs — by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent to rein in retail inflation.

The six-member committee, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, also lowered the GDP forecast for the financial year 2022-23 to 6.8 per cent from an estimate of 7 per cent earlier as risks continue to emanate from protracted geopolitical tensions, global slowdown and tightening of global financial conditions. Das also signalled that the battle against inflation is far from over.

Wednesday’s decision on repo rate hike was taken by the monetary policy committee in a majority of 5:1 with member Jayanth Varma voting against the hike. In a majority 4:2 decision, the MPC also retained the stance on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. Varma and Ashima Goyal voted against this proposal.

With this, the RBI has increased the repo rate by a cumulative 225 bps since May this year. The MPC hiked the repo rate by 40 bps in May and then by 50 bps in each of the three successive meetings. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The RBI had in November written to the government explaining the reasons for its failure to bring down inflation below the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for three quarters in a row.

The retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) eased to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September, aiding the central bank to go for a smaller rate hike of 35 bps. Inflation has ruled at or above the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent since January 2022 and core inflation continues to persist around 6 per cent. Headline inflation is expected to remain above or close to the upper threshold in the third and fourth quarters of 2022-23, the MPC said in a statement.

“GDP growth in India remains resilient and inflation is expected to moderate; but the battle against inflation is not over. Pressure points from high and sticky core inflation and exposure of food inflation to international factors and weather-related events do remain,” Das in the monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

Retail inflation is expected to be at 6.6 per cent in the October-December quarter and at 5.9 per cent in the fourth quarter of this fiscal. For Q1 of 2023-24, inflation is projected at 5 per cent and at 5.4 per cent in Q2.

Das said while the worst of inflation is behind and it is moderating, there is no room for complacency. “Inflation management is important not just for its own sake. There is a target and the aspect of price stability is essential because that is needed for your medium-term growth. If inflation goes very high, investors will stop investing. Therefore, you have to manage inflation and price stability has to be maintained in the interest of growth. So, there is no contradiction between the two,” he said in the post-policy interaction with the media.

RBI’s deputy governor Michael Patra said the central bank will remain on guard until it sees a durable decline in inflation, which stays within the tolerance band. He sees the moderation in inflation to be very grudging and uneven. “We have moderated the size of the policy increase. That is a very fundamental guidance that we are giving to the market. If things pan out as we have projected, then the rates of 50 basis points consecutive increases are over.”

“But you cannot take a shoe off the brake because inflation is still averaging to 5-5.4 per cent next year. So, we must guide it to a place where it remains stable at those ranges and then move on to 4 per cent. Till then we need to be on our toes,” Patra said.

While it lowered the FY2023 real GDP forecast to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent, the central bank is of the view that the Indian economy continues to remain resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals. “Our financial system remains robust and stable. Banks and corporations are healthier than before the crisis. Bank credit has been growing in double digits for 8 months now. India is widely seen as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy world,” Das said.

He said the second quarter GDP growth of 6.3 per cent was in line with the RBI’s expectation and was driven primarily by private consumption and investment. Going ahead, he said, investment activity will get support from government capex.

Responding to the RBI proposals, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said, “The RBI policy statement reaffirmed the commitment to bring inflation down further and ensure financial stability in markets. In principle, the RBI from its vantage position has harmonised key measures, ensuring the economy remains cushioned to the maximum extent from the impact of inflation in everyday lives.”