scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet

At its meeting from August 3 to 5, MPC decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with a view to tame inflation.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters photo)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the retail inflation is “unacceptably and uncomfortably” high and proposed the 50 basis points hike in repo rate at the recent monetary policy review meeting.

The other members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had expressed similar views, according to the minutes of the meeting released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

At its meeting from August 3 to 5, MPC decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent with a view to tame inflation.

The sequence of policy measures, Das said, “is expected to strengthen monetary policy credibility and anchor inflation expectations”.
“Our actions would continue to be calibrated, measured and nimble depending upon the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...

According to RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, frontloading of monetary policy actions “can keep inflation expectations firmly anchored, re-align inflation with the target and reduce the medium-term growth sacrifice as it is timed into the recovery underway.”

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 06:45:10 pm
Next Story

CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

2

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Kerala judge's comments: Putting the victim on trial
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
J&K 25-lakh row: How are voters added to electoral rolls
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show
In Hyderabad

Hyderabad cops detain BJP MLA who threatened to disrupt Munawar Faruqui’s show

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush near India-Bangladesh border

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half: Study

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement