Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 15.2 per cent annually to Rs 1,49,507 crore for December (for sales in November), according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Sunday. A high inflation rate, festive season demand, along with audit and enforcement actions to ensure compliance, contributed to the rise in GST collections.

December marked the tenth consecutive month of GST collections remaining above Rs 1.4 lakh crore mark, a factor which is expected to provide some cushion for the fiscal arithmetic for this financial year, given the surge in expenditure on account of higher food, fertilizer and fuel subsidies.

The ministry in its statement on Sunday said 7.9 crore e-way bills (electronic bills for movement of goods across the country) were generated in November, higher than 7.6 crore in October. “The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 8% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year,” it said. Experts said GST revenues have picked up with the onset of the festive season along with the higher audit and analytics related actions being taken by tax authorities. At least 13 states/UTs recorded a higher than 18 per cent growth in collections, while six states/UTs recorded a decline.

Mahesh Jaising, Partner, Leader- Indirect tax, Deloitte India, said, “With the businesses having geared up for festive sales in December to meet the demands of customers after 2 years of reduced spending on account of COVID, the GST collections have shown an increasing trend. This increase is also on account of enhanced usage of data analytics and sharpened GST audits.” Abhishek Jain, Partner Indirect Tax, KPMG said, “1.5 lakh crore seems to be the new normal even after peak festive sales are over; also the collections have demonstrated a fantastic growth vis-a-vis last year.”

Out of gross GST revenue of Rs 1,49,507 crore, CGST — the tax levied on intra-state supplies of goods and services by the Centre — is Rs 26,711 crore and SGST — on intra-state supplies of goods and services by the states — is Rs 33,357 crore. IGST — tax levied on all inter-state supplies of goods and services — is Rs 78,434 crore (including Rs 40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,005 crore (including Rs 850 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 36,669 crore to CGST and Rs 31,094 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the states in December after regular settlement is Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for SGST, the ministry said.