Thursday, April 09, 2020
COVID19

Industrial production grows 4.5% in February: Government data

Index of industrial production (IIP) expanded by 4.5 per cent on-year to 133.3 during the month of February, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 9, 2020 6:05:24 pm
Economic Survey: Massive dip in Maharashtra's industrial growth, lowest since 2013-14 The industrial growth during the period of April-February grew 0.9 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the official data showed. (Representational image)

The IIP had grown 0.2 per cent in February 2019.

The industrial growth during the period of April-February 2019-20 grew 0.9 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the data showed.

