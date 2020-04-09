Industrial production grows 4.5% in February: Government data

The industrial growth during the period of April-February grew 0.9 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the official data showed. (Representational image) The industrial growth during the period of April-February grew 0.9 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the official data showed. (Representational image)

The index of industrial production (IIP) expanded by 4.5 per cent on-year to 133.3 during the month of February, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had grown 0.2 per cent in February 2019.

The industrial growth during the period of April-February 2019-20 grew 0.9 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the data showed.

More to follow

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd