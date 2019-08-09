Industrial production growth slips to 2% in June; mining, manufacturing sectors poor performers

The industrial production growth dropped to 2 per cent in June primarily on account of a poor show by mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Friday, PTI reported.

Factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had expanded by 7 per cent in June 2018.

There was a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, which grew at 1.2 per cent in June as compared to 6.9 per cent a year ago. The expansion in power generation sector stood at 8.2 per cent, compared to 8.5 per cent earlier. Mining growth dropped to 1.6 per cent in June from 6.5 per cent in the corresponding month of the last fiscal

In April, this year, the growth was recorded at 2.6 per cent. The growth of the country’s eight core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — is a lead indicator of the monthly industrial performance.

Data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in June showed that the overall index of these eight segments grew by 4.7 per cent in April 2018.