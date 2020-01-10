Industrial production grows 1.8% in November: Government data

The industrial growth during the period of April-November 2019 grew 0.6 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the official data showed. (Representational image) The industrial growth during the period of April-November 2019 grew 0.6 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the official data showed. (Representational image)

The index of industrial production (IIP) expanded by 1.8 per cent on-year to 128.4 during the month of November, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The IIP had grown 0.2 per cent in November 2018.

The industrial growth during the period of April-November 2019 grew 0.6 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the data showed.

The industrial output was positive in November after a gap of three months mainly on account of a rise in the manufacturing sector.

The manufacturing sector grew 2.7 per cent to 130.2 during the month of November last year, the MoSPI data showed.

The industrial growth during the period of April-November 2019 grew 0.6 per cent from the corresponding period year ago, the data showed. In November 2018, the manufacturing sector had witnessed a contraction of 0.7 per cent.

The mining sector saw a growth of 1.7 per cent at 112.5 during November 2019, however, the sector had grown at 2.7 per cent during the year-ago month.

The electricity sector witnessed a contraction of 5 per cent on-year at 139.9 in November, as compared to a growth of 5.1 per cent year ago, the data showed.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd