Industrial output declines by 1.1% in August: Govt data

Owing to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, India’s industrial output declined by 1.1 per cent in August, news agency PTI reported quoting official data.

In August 2018, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had expanded by 4.8 per cent.

The manufacturing sector, which contributes over 77 per cent to the IIP, showed a dip of 1.2 per cent in output during August 2019 as opposed to a growth of 5.2 per cent in the same month of last year.

Electricity generation declined by 0.9 per cent as against an expansion of 7.6 per cent in the year ago month while the growth in the mining sector was flat at 0.1 per cent.

The overall IIP growth during April-August period was 2.4 per cent, down from 5.3 per cent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

With PTI inputs