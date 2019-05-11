Industrial output contracts 0.1% in March 2019; hits lowest in 21 months

Contracting to a 21-month low of 0.1 per cent, factory output for March continued to slide for the third consecutive month as investment and consumption demand recorded a slowdown. Out of the nine sectors represented in Index of Industrial Production (IIP), output of manufacturing, capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer durables recorded a contraction in March, data released by Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday showed.

Advertising

This is the first time IIP growth has contracted after posting a contraction of 0.3 per cent in June 2017. IIP growth had slipped to a 20-month low of 0.1 per cent in February and had stood at 5.3 per cent in March 2018. For the 2018-19 financial year as a whole, IIP growth stood at 3.6 per cent, much lower than 4.4 per cent recorded in previous financial year.

Manufacturing output, which carries weight of 77.63 per cent in IIP, remained in the negative territory for the second month in a row, contracting 0.4 per cent in March as against a growth of 5.7 per cent in the year-ago period and contraction of 0.4 per cent growth in previous month. Capital goods output, an indicator of investment activity, also posted a contraction for the third consecutive month at 8.7 per cent in March as against a contraction of 3.1 per cent in the year-ago period and (-)8.9 per cent in February 2019.

Economists said this slowing trend for industrial output mirrors the slowdown in economic growth. In the near-term, industrial activities are expected to remain fragile, they said.

Advertising

“On yearly basis, FY19 IIP growth at 3.6 per cent has been the lowest in last three years and its trajectory mirrors the trajectory of GDP growth. FY19 IIP growth was supported by infrastructure/ construction goods and consumer durables. However, on quarterly basis both of these sectors are also witnessing growth slowdown and consumer durable even contracted in 4QFY19. Declining growth of primary goods and deepening contraction of intermediate goods, and weakness in both investment and consumption activities suggests very fragile industrial activities in near-term,” Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings & Research said.

Sector-wise data showed that the growth in intermediate goods contracted for the fifth month in a row at 2.5 per cent in March as against 5.0 per cent contraction in February and 2.5 per cent growth in same period last year. Consumer durables output recorded contraction of 5.1 per cent as against a growth of 6.2 per cent in year-ago period.

Mining sector output grew 0.8 per cent in March from 2.2 per cent previous month and 3.1 per cent in March last year, while electricity output grew

2.2 per cent in March as against 5.9 per cent in the year-ago period.

Going ahead, economists said consumer spending will increase only gradually and therefore, growth will be subdued in first few months of this fiscal.

“Consumer spending will increase only gradually and hence there would be a tendency for growth to be subdued in the first few months of FY20. The important part will be government expenditure and the decision taken on capex before the main budget is introduced would need attention,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings said.