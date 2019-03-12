Industrial growth slows down to 1.7%, retail inflation rises to four-month high

Toggle Menu
During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period previous fiscal.

New data shows a slowdown in Industrial production. (File)

The Industrial output growth registered a major slowdown slipping to 1.7 per cent in January 2019 compared to 7.5 per cent in the year-ago period, PTI reported.

During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period previous fiscal, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, retail inflation rose to a four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February. The rise in inflation is being driven by higher food prices.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018. Food inflation based on CPI, however, was in negative at 0.66 per cent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 per cent in January.

