scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

India’s imports from Russia up 384% in April-Jan on back of rise in oil trade

India has been snapping Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

oil gas tradeRussia has become India's fourth largest import source during the 10-month period of the current fiscal. (File image)

India’s imports from Russia has jumped about five times to USD 37.31 billion during April-January this fiscal on account of increasing inbound shipments of crude oil from that country, according to the commerce ministry data.

In 2021-22, Russia was India’s 18th largest import partner, accounting for USD 9.86 billion of imports.

Russia has become India’s fourth largest import source during the 10-month period of the current fiscal.

India’s appetite for Russian crude oil in January rose to unseen levels, continuing to remain above traditional middle eastern suppliers for the fourth month in a row, as refiners rushed to snap up plentiful cargoes available at a discount to other grades.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India’s import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia’s share of India’s imports rose to 1.27 million barrels per day in January, taking a 28 per cent share, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

India, the world’s third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been snapping Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry data showed that imports from China rose by about 9 per cent to USD 83.76 billion during April-January this fiscal. Similarly, the imports from UAE increased by 23.53 per cent to USD 44.3 billion. India’s imports from the US grew by about 25 per cent to USD 42.9 billion during the period.

Advertisement

On the export front, the US has emerged as the top destination for Indian exporters during the 10-month period, accounting for 17.71 per cent of the country’s total outbound shipments during that period.

Exports to the US have increased to USD 65.4 billion as against USD 62.27 billion during April-January 2021-22. Exports to the UAE have increased to USD 25.71 billion during April-January 2022-23 as against USD 22.35 billion in the year ago period.

Exports to China, however, dipped to USD 12.2 billion during the period as against USD 18.4 billion during April-January 2021-22.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 16:32 IST
Next Story

IT problems disrupt Lufthansa flights at Frankfurt Airport

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close