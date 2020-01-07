India’s GDP to grow at 5 per cent in FY20: Government

The Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of ₹147.79 lakh crore, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). (Representational image) The Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of ₹147.79 lakh crore, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI). (Representational image)

The country’s GDP will grow at 5 per cent in the current fiscal year (April 2019-March 2020) as compared to 6.8 per cent in 2018-19, according to the first advance estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

The Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2019-20 is likely to attain a level of ₹147.79 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2018-19 of ₹140.78 lakh crore, released on 31st May 2019, the release said.

