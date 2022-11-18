scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

India’s forex reserves rise at fastest pace since August 2021

In the week ended November 11, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data helped the rupee mark its best weekly performance in about four years and strengthened it to the 80-per-dollar handle for the first time since mid-September.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached was 645 billion dollars. (FILE)

India’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $544.72 billion in the week through November 11, marking their biggest weekly jump in more than a year, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country’s reserves were at $529.99 billion by November 4. They are still down from around $630 billion at the beginning of this year as the RBI sold a portion of the reserves to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee this year.

In the week ended November 11, softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data helped the rupee mark its best weekly performance in about four years and strengthened it to the 80-per-dollar handle for the first time since mid-September.

For the current week, the local currency gave back some of those gains to end down 1.1% at 81.6850 per dollar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 05:58:56 pm
Next Story

The story of the Battle of Rezang La, one of the few bright spots from the 1962 war with China

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement