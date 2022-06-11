scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

India’s Forex reserves down by USD 306 mn at USD 601.057 bn: RBI

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 3.854 billion to USD 601.363 billion. It had risen by USD 4.23 billion to USD 597.509 billion in the week ended May 20.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: June 11, 2022 9:11:58 pm
Gold reserves dipped by USD 74 million to USD 40.843 billion. (File)

After rising for two consecutive weeks, the country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 306 million to USD 601.057 billion in the week ended June 3, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 3.854 billion to USD 601.363 billion. It had risen by USD 4.23 billion to USD 597.509 billion in the week ended May 20.

During the week ended June 3, the decline in the reserves was on account of a fall in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA declined by USD 208 million to USD 536.779 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Best of Express Premium
The legacy of Sethurama Iyer and where the CBI franchise should have endedPremium
The legacy of Sethurama Iyer and where the CBI franchise should have ended
Haryana Rajya Sabha cliffhanger: Bishnoi and Kiran, Hooda detractors who ...Premium
Haryana Rajya Sabha cliffhanger: Bishnoi and Kiran, Hooda detractors who ...
Newsmaker | Kartikeya Sharma: The media baron and son of a veteran politi...Premium
Newsmaker | Kartikeya Sharma: The media baron and son of a veteran politi...
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
More Premium Stories >>

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Gold reserves dipped by USD 74 million to USD 40.843 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by USD 28 million to USD 18.41 billion, RBI said. The country’s reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 5 million to USD 5.025 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 11: Latest News
Advertisement