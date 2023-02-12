scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
India’s financial sector regulators are seized of the matter: FM

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Friday had pointed out that the stock market has seen the rising presence of the middle-class and there was a need, therefore, to scale up security measures in tune with India’s changing status on the world stage.

adani group row, Adani Group companies row, Nirmala Sitharaman, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Amid concerns over the ongoing controversy related to the Adani group, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the country’s financial sector regulators are seized of the matter and have been always on their toes, not just now.
“India’s regulators, and I am sitting in the company of a very senior regulator, one of the oldest regulators…India’s regulators are very, very experienced. And they are experts in their domain. The regulators are fairly seized of this matter. They are on their toes, as always, and not just now,” Sitharaman said in a press briefing after the 600th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The minister’s comments come a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to suggest measures to strengthen the regulatory mechanism and protect Indian investors from market volatility like the one witnessed in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group. When asked about the government’s response on the petition in the SC, Sitharaman did not give details and said the response of the government will be outlined in the court.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, on Friday had pointed out that the stock market has seen the rising presence of the middle-class and there was a need, therefore, to scale up security measures in tune with India's changing status on the world stage.

However, it also stated that it was not “planning any witch-hunt” and would tread with “very great caution” as its observations would affect the stock market which “goes largely by sentiments”.

The bench was hearing two petitions: one seeking a probe into the contents of Hindenburg Research’s report and the other urging the court to declare short-selling a fraud and order a probe against research firm’s founder Nathan Anderson for “artificial crashing” of the Adani Group’s stock value in the market. The stocks of various listed companies of the Adani Group came under heavy selling pressure since January 25, a day after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report accusing it of a ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday had said the size and the resilience of the Indian banking system is much larger and stronger to be affected by any individual incident.

Last week, the RBI, while alluding to the Adani Group crisis, issued a statement saying the banking sector remains stable and that various parameters of banks relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 04:29 IST
