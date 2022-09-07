scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

India’s digital revolution offers investment opportunities to US, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said she envisioned plenty of scope for collaboration in the digital sector between India and the United States.

Nirmala Sitharaman | FM Nirmala SitharamanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India’s digital revolution offers investment opportunities for U.S. companies and investors, the South Asian country’s finance minister said on Wednesday.

“India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce has revolutionised the retail and manufacturing sector,” Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday at a business conference in the Indian capital, adding that this offered business opportunities to foreign companies.

Sitharaman said she envisioned plenty of scope for collaboration in the digital sector between India and the United States.

The federal government was engaged with foreign investors to ease rules for more investments, she said. Sitharaman also said the country was confident of handling the challenge of high inflation and that its economic revival was driven by government reforms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Inflation in India has remained above the central bank’s 2% to 6% tolerance band for several months, with consumer inflation at 6.71% in July.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 12:01:12 pm
Next Story

Van life — freedom on four wheels

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti dies; govt calls for day of state mourning

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'
Reading the Pulse

As Soren issue hangs, a look at 'office of profit'

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

Explained | India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Understanding the many faces of mental health and suicide in India

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain's first without white man in top jobs

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement