India’s current account surplus narrows to $7.1 billion in Q4

India’s current account surplus narrowed sharply to $7.1 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, in the fourth quarter ended March 2026, as a rising gold import bill and foreign investor outflows weighed on external balances, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday.

This marks a notable decline from the surplus of $13.7 billion, or 1.4% of GDP, recorded during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The moderation in the current account surplus reflects changing dynamics in India’s external sector, with factors such as trade flows, services exports, remittances and investment income influencing the overall balance.

Despite remaining in surplus territory, the lower figure indicates a reduced contribution from external earnings compared to the year-ago period. FII outflows increased to $12 billion in March 2026 quarter as against outflows of $5.9 billion in the same period a year ago.