India’s core sector grows 2.2 per cent in January: Government data

India’s Index of Eight Core Industries saw a 2.2 per cent rise in the month of January aided by a growth in coal production, refinery products and electricity, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The overall core sector growth during January last year was at 1.5 per cent, the data showed.

Coal production during the month of January increased by 8.0 per cent year-on-year, while the petroleum refinery production rose 1.9 per cent and electricity generation climbed 2.8 per cent on-year, the commerce ministry data showed.

This apart, the steel production increased by 2.2 per cent in January 2020, while the cement production rose 5.0 per cent.

Among the sectors which saw negative growth during the said period were crude oil, natural gas, and fertiliser which fell 5.3 per cent, 9.1 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively.

So far, in the financial year, during the April-January 2019-20, the growth of the core industries was 0.6 per cent down from a 4.4 per cent growth during the same period year-ago.

