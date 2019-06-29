India’s CAD falls to 0.7% in Q4 of 2018-19

Aided by a fall in trade deficit, India’s current account deficit (CAD) has declined to 0.7 per cent ($4.6 billion) of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 from 1.8 per cent ($13.0 billion) of GDP in the same period of 2017-18.

The contraction of the CAD on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit at $35.2 billion as compared with $41.6 billion a year ago, the Reserve Bank has said. CAD was down from 2.7 per cent ($17.7 billion) in the preceding quarter ended December 2018.

However, CAD increased to 2.1 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2018-19 from 1.8 per cent in 2017-18 on the back of widening of the trade deficit. India’s trade deficit increased to $180.3 billion in 2018-19 from $160.0 billion in 2017-18.

CAD is a measurement of a country’s trade where the value of the goods and services it imports exceeds the value of the products it exports. It includes net income, such as interest and dividends, transfers such as foreign aid and foreign investments. Net services receipts increased by 5.8 per cent on a y-o-y basis mainly on the back of a rise in net earnings from telecommunications, computer and information services, the RBI said. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, at $17.9 billion, declined by 0.9 per cent from their level a year ago.

In the financial account, net foreign direct investment at $6.4 billion in Q4 of 2018-19 remained at the same level as in Q4 of 2017-18. Foreign portfolio investment recorded net inflow of $9.4 billion in Q4 of 2018-19 as compared with $2.3 billion in Q4 a year ago, on account of net purchases in both debt and equity market.

Net inflow on account of external commercial borrowings to India increased to $7.2 billion in Q4 of 2018-19 from $1 billion a year ago, the RBI said. In Q4 of 2018-19, there was an accretion of $14.2 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on BoP basis) as compared with $13.2 billion in Q4 of 2017-18.

In 2018-19, net FDI inflows at $30.7 billion in 2018-19 were marginally higher than $30.3 billion in 2017-18. Portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $2.4 billion in 2018-19 as against an inflow of $22.1 billion a year ago. In 2018-19, there was a depletion of $3.3 billion of the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).

“We can expect the CAD to be around 2.5 per cent next year. For FY20, the critical factors would be — trade balance which will tend to widen and software and private transfers which could slowdown in case world economy grows at a lower rate,” said Care Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis.