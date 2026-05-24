Indians spent $623 million on foreign holidays, card settlements in March

Overseas travel has declined since March this year as the US-Iran conflict disrupted air services and drove up air fares.

Despite the ongoing war in West Asia, outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for travel-related expenses didn’t show sign of big moderation at $1.09 billion in March, a drop of 16% from $1.31 billion recorded in February, data released by the Reserve Bank of India said.

High air fares and disruption in travel services failed to dampen the travel spirit as over 60% of the travel-related expenses were for holiday expenses and international credit card bill settlements by Indians. In January, remittances under the travel category had touched $1.66 billion.

Total LRS in March was $2.59 billion, against $2.33 billion in February.

The “other travel” segment — covering holiday expenses and international credit card bill settlements — accounted for $623 million (over Rs 5,900 crore) in the month of March 2026, highlighting the discretionary overseas spending.