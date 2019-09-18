Indian MFs: UAE tops in investments by non-residents

Non-resident investments, led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Indian mutual funds (MFs) at Rs 93,340 crore ($ 13.5 billion) as of March 2019 substantially exceeded the investments made by MFs in the form of overseas equity investments at Rs 4,482 crore ($ 0.7 billion), the Reserve Bank of India has said. Non-resident investments (foreign liabilities) had risen by 8.95 per cent from Rs 85,670 crore in March 2018.

Topping the table, the UAE which accounts for a sizeable Indian population invested Rs 14,979 crore in Indian MFs, registering a share of 16 per cent. Investments from the US, which is in the second spot, amounted to Rs 8,989 crore, accounting for 9.6 per cent share. According to Reserve Bank data, the UAE, the UK and the US were the largest investors together accounting for one-third of the MF units held by non-residents.

MF units held by non-residents in Mauritius and Singapore declined after the amendment of Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with these countries for withdrawal of capital gains exemption in a phased manner, effective April 2017. Non-resident investments from Singapore declined from Rs 6,897 crore to Rs 5,683 crore and Mauritius from Rs 5,649 crore to Rs 3,831, as per the RBI data.

On the other hand, the US (44.6 per cent share in total foreign assets) and Luxembourg (41.1 per cent) remained the preferred investment destinations for Indian MF companies, RBI said. Foreign liabilities of asset management companies ($3.3 billion) exceeded foreign assets ($0.1 billion) substantially in March 2019. Net foreign liabilities of AMCs increased by 68 per cent during the year, mainly on account of equity valuation gains after stock exchange listing. Non-residents in the UK held over half of the foreign liabilities of AMCs in March 2019 while AMCs’ equity liabilities to non-residents in Japan, Mauritius and Hong Kong declined during the year due to capital repatriation and reduction in market value of their investment.

Overseas assets of AMCs were largely held in Guernsey, Mauritius and Singapore, the RBI said.