scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Indian economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent in FY24: India Ratings

This compares with 6.4 per cent projection by the Reserve Bank of India for next fiscal and 7 per cent estimated growth by the National Statistical Office for the current financial year.

"The goods and services of mass consumption have yet not shown a sustained pick-up,"it said. (Representational/File)

The Indian economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent in FY24 amid normalising pent-up demand, headwinds for exports due to global growth slowdown, and credit growth facing tighter financial conditions, India Ratings and Research said in its FY24 Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

This compares with 6.4 per cent projection by the Reserve Bank of India for next fiscal and 7 per cent estimated growth by the National Statistical Office for the current financial year.

“Although there are a few positives for India such as – sustained government capex, deleveraged corporates, low NPA in the banking sector, Production-linked Incentive scheme and likelihood of global commodity prices remaining subdued, Ind-Ra believes they are still not sufficient to take the FY24 GDP growth beyond 6%,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings said.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure is estimated to grow 6.7% in FY24 from 7.7% in FY23, but it may not lead to a broad-based consumption demand recovery because the current consumption demand is highly skewed in favour of the goods and services consumed largely by the households belonging to the upper income bracket, the outlook said. “The goods and services of mass consumption have yet not shown a sustained pick-up,” it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 05:55 IST
Next Story

Words used by masses should enter vocabulary for growth of language: CM

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close