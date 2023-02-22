Indian economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent in FY24: India Ratings

The Indian economy is expected to grow 5.9 per cent in FY24 amid normalising pent-up demand, headwinds for exports due to global growth slowdown, and credit growth facing tighter financial conditions, India Ratings and Research said in its FY24 Economic Outlook released Tuesday.

This compares with 6.4 per cent projection by the Reserve Bank of India for next fiscal and 7 per cent estimated growth by the National Statistical Office for the current financial year.

“Although there are a few positives for India such as – sustained government capex, deleveraged corporates, low NPA in the banking sector, Production-linked Incentive scheme and likelihood of global commodity prices remaining subdued, Ind-Ra believes they are still not sufficient to take the FY24 GDP growth beyond 6%,” Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings said.

Private Final Consumption Expenditure is estimated to grow 6.7% in FY24 from 7.7% in FY23, but it may not lead to a broad-based consumption demand recovery because the current consumption demand is highly skewed in favour of the goods and services consumed largely by the households belonging to the upper income bracket, the outlook said. “The goods and services of mass consumption have yet not shown a sustained pick-up,” it said.