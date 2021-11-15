India’s WPI inflation spikes to 12.54% in October: Govt data

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 12.54 per cent in October, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 10.66 per cent during the month of September, while the WPI for August was revised to 11.64 per cent from 11.39 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in October 2020 was at 1.31 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in October 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the statement read.

The food articles segment witnessed a (-)1.69 per cent change in October, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was (-)4.69 per cent.

Vegetable prices contracted (-)18.49 per cent in October, against (-)32.45 per cent in September, the data showed. Prices of potato fell (-)51.32 per cent while that of onions slipped (-)25.01 per cent. Apart from this, prices of pulses grew 5.36 per cent last month, while that of fruits rose 8.22 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 1.98 per cent in October.

The fuel and power segment surged to 37.18 per cent in October from 24.81 per cent a month ago. Petrol prices rose by 64.72 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 71.68 per cent and LPG prices inched by 54.3 per cent.

The manufactured products segment rose 12.04 per cent last month led by a 32.57 per cent jump in vegetable and animal oils and fats.

In separate data released by the government on Friday, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) marginally risen to 4.48 per cent in October.