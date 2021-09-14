India’s WPI inflation spikes to 11.39% in August: Govt data

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 11.39 per cent in August, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 11.16 per cent during the month of July, while the WPI for June was 12.07 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in August 2020 was at 0.41 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in August 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of non-food articles, mineral oils; crude petroleum & natural gas; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry statement said.

The food articles segment witnessed a (-)1.29 per cent change in August, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was zero per cent.

Vegetable prices contracted (-)13.30 per cent in August, against (-) 8.73 per cent in July, the data showed. prices of potato fell (-)39.81 per cent while that of onions grew 62.78 per cent. Apart from this, prices of pulses grew 9.41 per cent last month, while that of fruits slipped (-)5.10 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 3.46 per cent in August.

The fuel and power segment inched to 26.09 per cent in August from 26.02 per cent a month ago. Petrol prices rose by 61.53 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 50.69 per cent and LPG prices inched by 48.11 per cent.

The manufactured products segment rose 11.39 per cent last month led by a 40.49 per cent jump in vegetable and animal oils and fats.

In separate data released by the government on Monday, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) eased to a four-month low of 5.30 per cent in August.