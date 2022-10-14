WPI Inflation India, September 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 10.70% in September, govt data shows

India WPI Inflation, Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation in India, September 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eased to 10.70 per cent in September, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) had spiked to 12.41 per cent during the month of August, while the WPI for July was revised to 14.07 per cent from 13.93 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in September 2021 was 11.80 per cent.

Despite the easing in the wholesale inflation data, the WPI continues to remain in the double digits for the 18th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

“Inflation in September, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the government said in its press release.

The food articles segment eased to 11.03 per cent in September, the data showed. In the previous month, this was 12.37 per cent. The month-on-month easing can be attributed to a dip in prices of wheat, pulses and fruits.

Fruit prices eased to 4.51 per cent in September, against 31.75 per cent in August, the data showed. Prices of pulses dipped (-)0.28 per cent and that of onions slipped (-)20.96 per cent. Wheat prices eased to 16.09 per cent last month from 17.35 per cent in August, while that of eggs, meat & fish eased to 3.63 per cent from 7.88 per cent a month ago. However, vegetable prices spiked 39.66 per cent in September up from 22.29 per cent a month ago and potatoes rose 49.79 per cent last month, rising from 43.56 per cent.

Milk prices rose 5.55 per cent in September, against 4.78 per cent in August, the data showed. Prices of paddy spiked to 5.79 per cent from 4.33 per cent while that of cereals inched 11.91 per cent last month, rising from 11.77 per cent.

The fuel and power segment marginally eased to 32.61 per cent last month from 33.67 per cent in August. LPG prices eased to 8.45 per cent from 19.75 per cent month ago, but HSD (High-Speed Diesel) spiked to 65.96 per cent from 60.15 per cent and petrol prices rose to 40.38 per cent from 38.68 per cent.

The manufactured products segment eased to 6.34 per cent in September from 7.51 per cent month ago.

In a separate data released earlier this week, the country’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) spiked to a five-month high of 7.41 per cent in the month of September.