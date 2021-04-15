India’s WPI inflation rises to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March: Government data

WPI inflation rose to 7.39 per cent in March against 4.17 per cent in February. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The wholesale inflation across the country rose over an 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 4.17 per cent during the month of February, while the WPI for January was revised to 2.51 per cent from 2.03 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in March 2020 was at 0.42 per cent.

“The prices of crude oil, petroleum products and basic metal substantially increased in March 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of last year. Also, due to nationwide lockdown, the WPI index for the month of March 2020 (120.4) was computed with relatively low response rate,” the ministry statement said.

Such a high level of WPI was last recorded in October 2012, when inflation was 7.4 per cent, PTI said in a report.

More to follow