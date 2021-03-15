scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
India’s WPI inflation rises to 4.17 per cent in February: Government data

India WPI February 2021: The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 2.03 per cent during the month of January and it rose to 1.95 per cent in December 2020, the data showed.

New Delhi
Updated: March 15, 2021 12:59:25 pm
A buyer selecting vetches at a local market in Lucknow on Monday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 4.17 per cent in February, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 2.03 per cent during the month of January, while the WPI for December 2020 was revised to 1.95 per cent from 1.22 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in February 2020 was at 2.26 per cent.

 

