India’s WPI inflation rises to 4.17 per cent in February: Government data

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 4.17 per cent in February, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 2.03 per cent during the month of January, while the WPI for December 2020 was revised to 1.95 per cent from 1.22 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in February 2020 was at 2.26 per cent.

More to follow