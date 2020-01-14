India’s WPI inflation rises to 2.59 per cent in December: Government data

The wholesale price index (WPI) in December rose to 2.59 per cent up from 0.58 per cent in November. (File photo) The wholesale price index (WPI) in December rose to 2.59 per cent up from 0.58 per cent in November. (File photo)

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 2.59 per cent in December 2019, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 0.58 per cent during the month of November 2019 and it rose to 3.46 per cent in December 2018, the data showed.

The rise in WPI during the previous month was attributed to the spike in the prices of food articles like onion and potato.

The rate of rise in prices of ‘Food Articles’ rose to 13.24 per cent in December 2019 against 11.08 per cent a month ago, while for the ‘Non-Food Articles’ it witnessed a four-fold jump to 7.72 per cent from 1.93 per cent in November 2019, the commerce ministry data revealed.

Among the food articles, vegetable prices rose sharply by 69.69 per cent in December primarily due to onion prices, which saw a whopping 455.83 per cent rise. This apart, potato prices also rose to 44.97 per cent.

According to a separate data released by the government on Monday, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) rose sharply to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the central bank’s comfort range, primarily on account of rising vegetable and food prices.

