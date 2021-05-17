India’s WPI inflation rises to all-time high of 10.49% in April

WPI inflation rose to 10.49 per cent in April against 7.39 per cent in March. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to an all-time high of 10.49 per cent in April, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. A low base of April last year also contributed to the sharp rise in inflation last month.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 7.39 per cent during the month of March, while the WPI for February was revised to 4.83 per cent from 4.17 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in April 2020 was at (-)1.57 per cent.

“The annual rate of inflation in April 2021 is high primarily because of rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel etc, and manufactured products as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry statement said.

The food articles segment witnessed a 4.92 per cent rise in April led by a rise in pulses, fruits, egg, meat and fish prices. In the month prior to that, this was 3.24 per cent.

Vegetable prices contracted (-) 9.03 per cent in April, against (-) 5.19 per cent in March, the data showed. Pulses prices grew 10.74 per cent last month, while that of fruits rose 27.43 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 10.88 per cent in April.

The fuel and power segment rose a whopping 20.94 per cent in April with petrol prices jumping by 42.37 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gaining by 33.82 per cent and LPG prices rising by 20.34 per cent.

The manufactured products segment also climbed 9.01 per cent last month led by a 43.28 per cent jump in vegetable and animal oils and fats.

According to separate data released by the government last week, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) eased to 4.29 per cent in April.

-with inputs from PTI