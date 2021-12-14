India’s WPI inflation spikes to 14.23% in November: Govt data

India WPI November 2021: The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 14.23 per cent in November, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 12.54 per cent during the month of October, while the WPI for September was revised to 11.80 per cent from 10.66 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in November 2020 was at 2.29 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in November 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the release said.

The food articles segment witnessed a 4.88 per cent spike in November, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was (-)1.69 per cent.

Vegetable prices rose 3.91 per cent in November, against (-)18.49 per cent contraction in October, the data showed. Prices of potato fell (-)49.54 per cent while that of onions slipped (-)30.14 per cent. Apart from this, prices of pulses grew 2.9 per cent last month, while that of wheat rose 10.14 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 9.66 per cent in November.

The fuel and power segment inched up to 39.81 per cent in November from 37.18 per cent a month ago. Petrol prices rose by 85.38 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 86.07 per cent and LPG prices inched up by 65.24 per cent.

The manufactured products segment rose 11.92 per cent last month led by a 29.06 per cent jump in basic metals.

In separate data released by the government on Monday, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) rose to a three-month high of 4.91 per cent in November.