Thursday, July 14, 2022

India’s WPI inflation eases to 15.18% in June: Govt data

India's WPI Inflation June 2022: The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 15.88 per cent during May and it rose to 15.38 per cent in April, the data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

Updated: July 14, 2022 12:16:26 pm
wpi inflation, india wpi dataWorkers load lemons, packed in plastic bags, in a truck despite the government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics, at a wholesale vegetable market, in Jalandhar, Friday, July 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Data: India’s wholesale inflation rose to 15.18 per cent in June, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 15.88 per cent during the month of May, while the WPI for April was revised to 15.38 per cent from 15.08 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in June 2021 was at 12.07 per cent.

The WPI inflation has remained in the double digits for the 15th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

“The high rate of inflation in June, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the government said in its press release.

