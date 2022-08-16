WPI Inflation India, July 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows

Updated: August 16, 2022 1:07:21 pm
WPI Inflation Rate in India (July 2022): India’s wholesale inflation eased to 13.93 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.
The wholesale price index (WPI) had spiked to 15.18 per cent during the month of June, while the WPI for May was revised to 16.63 per cent from 15.88 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in July 2021 was at 11.57 per cent.
Despite the easing in the wholesale inflation data, the WPI continues to remain in the double digits for the 16th consecutive month beginning April 2021.
“Inflation in July, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the commerce ministry statement said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The food articles segment eased to 10.77 per cent in July, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was 14.39 per cent. The month-on-month decline can be attributed to a steep fall in vegetable prices.
Vegetable prices eased to 18.25 per cent in July from 56.75 per cent in June, the data showed. Prices of potato climbed 53.50 per cent while that of onions slipped (-)25.93 per cent. Prices of fruits witnessed a spike of 29.44 per cent last month from 20.33 per cent in June, while that of milk eased to 5.45 per cent from 6.35 per cent a month ago. Cereal prices rose to 9.76 per cent in July up from 7.99 per cent a month ago while wheat rose 13.61 per cent last month, from 10.34 per cent in June.
The fuel and power segment surged 43.75 per cent last month from 40.38 per cent in June. Petrol price eased to 55.30 per cent from 57.82 per cent month ago, while HSD (High-Speed Diesel) climbed 72.41 per cent from 54.93 per cent. LPG prices eased to 32.00 per cent from 53.20 per cent.
The manufactured products segment eased to 8.16 per cent in July from 9.19 per cent in the month prior.
In a separate data released on Friday, the country’s retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to a five-month low of 6.71 per cent in the month of July.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment 2022 results released; here’s how to check
Shantaram: Apple TV+ debuts first look of the Charlie Hunnam-starrer series set in Mumbai, see picture
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home on August 15
KBC 14 question on Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta leaves him touched: ‘Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum’
NSE phone tapping case: HC seeks ED’s stand on bail plea by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Pandey
World Cup demand surge sees some Qatar landlords bump rents
J&K: Kashmiri Pandit killed, his brother injured in militant attack in Shopian
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn’t picked as India’s official selection instead
Can increase food price, why charge separately: Delhi HC to restaurants on service charge
Kerala HC refuses to stay ED summons to KIIFB
WPI Inflation India, July 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows
Why you probably shouldn’t buy an iPhone 13 right now