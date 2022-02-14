India’s WPI inflation eases to 12.96% in January: Govt data

India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Data: The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 12.96 per cent in January, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 13.56 per cent during the month of December 2021, while the WPI for November last year was revised to 14.87 per cent from 14.23 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in January 2021 was at 2.51 per cent.

The WPI inflation has remained in the double digits for the tenth consecutive month beginning April 2021.

“The high rate of inflation in January, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the government release said.

The food articles segment witnessed a 10.33 per cent surge in January, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was 9.56 per cent. The spike can be attributed to a sharp rise in vegetable prices.

Vegetable prices surged 38.45 per cent in January, against a rise of 31.56 per cent in December 2021, the data showed. Prices of potato fell (-)14.45 per cent while that of onions slipped (-)15.98 per cent. On the other hand, prices of fruits grew 12.50 per cent last month, while that of wheat rose 10.40 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 9.85 per cent in January while cereals rose 5.48 per cent.

The fuel and power segment marginally eased to 32.27 per cent in January from 32.30 per cent a month ago. Petrol price rose by 62.02 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 56.68 per cent and LPG prices inched by 51.70 per cent.

The manufactured products segment rose 9.42 per cent last month down from 10.62 per cent in December 2021.

The government will release separate data on the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) later today.