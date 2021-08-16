India’s WPI inflation eases to 11.16% in July

The wholesale inflation across the country eased to 11.16 per cent in July, the data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 12.07 per cent during the month of June, while the WPI for May was revised to 13.11 per cent from 12.94 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in July 2020 was at (-)0.25 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the ministry statement said.

The food articles segment witnessed a ‘zero’ per cent rise in July, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was 3.09 per cent.

Vegetable prices contracted (-) 8.73 per cent in July, against (-) 0.78 per cent in June, the data showed. Pulses prices grew 8.34 per cent last month, while that of fruits slipped (-)3.52 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 7.97 per cent in July.

The fuel and power segment eased to 26.02 per cent in July from 32.83 per cent a month ago. Petrol prices rose by 56.58 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 52.02 per cent and LPG prices inched by 36.25 per cent.

