India’s WPI inflation eases to 13.56% in December: Govt data

India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Data: The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 13.56 per cent in December, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 14.23 per cent during the month of November, while the WPI for October was revised to 13.83 per cent from 12.54 per cent, the data showed. The WPI in December 2020 was at 1.95 per cent.

“The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,” the statement read.

The food articles segment witnessed a 9.56 per cent surge in December, the data showed. In the month prior to that, this was 4.88 per cent. The spike can be attributed to a sharp rise in vegetable prices.

Vegetable prices surged 31.56 per cent in December, against a rise of 3.91 per cent in November, the data showed. Prices of potato fell (-)42.10 per cent while that of onions slipped (-)19.08 per cent. On the other hand, prices of fruits grew 15.09 per cent last month, while that of wheat rose 11.41 per cent. Eggs, meat and fish prices rose 6.68 per cent in December while cereals rose 5.10 per cent.

The fuel and power segment eased to 32.30 per cent in December from 39.81 per cent a month ago. Petrol price rose by 72.11 per cent, HSD (High-Speed Diesel) gained by 68.05 per cent and LPG prices inched by 53.28 per cent.

The manufactured products segment rose 10.62 per cent last month down from 11.92 per cent in November.

In separate data released by the government on Wednesday, the retail inflation or consumer price index (CPI) rose to a five-month high at 5.59 per cent in December.