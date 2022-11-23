India to see unprecedented explosion in economy: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani Tuesday said the country will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities, as the Amrit Kaal unfolds.

He said the current year marks the beginning of India’s Amrit Kaal, regarded as the most auspicious time to start anything new, and expects the country to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047.

“As the Amrit Kaal unfolds, India will witness an unprecedented explosion in economic growth and opportunities. From a $3 trillion economy, India will grow to become a $40 trillion economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world in your working life,” Ambani said, while delivering his address at the 10th convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU),Gandhinagar.

The term Amrit Kaal was referred to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 75th Independence Day speech in August 2021. Earlier this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also used the term while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.

Ambani, who is the president of PEDU’s board of governors, said three game-changing revolutions – clean energy, bio-energy and digital – will govern India’s growth in the decades ahead and will transform lives in ways un imagined.

“While the clean energy revolution and the bio-energy revolution will produce energy sustainably, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently,” he said, adding that these three revolutions will together help India and the world save the planet from the climate crisis.

Addressing the students, Ambani asked them to think big and be an audacious dreamer.

He said they should also think green as the clean energy movement is about adopting a green mindset.

“In your mission of making India a clean energy leader, digitisation will play the role of a force multiplier. Technologies such as AI, robotics and IoT are powerful enablers of change. Use them to your advantage,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said India is at the cusp of a new transition and it is going to witness a period of tremendous growth.

“I don’t mean only economic growth. There is definitely going to be economic growth. We are going to grow from $3 trillion, $5 trillion and $10 trillion to $25 trillion and $50 trillion economy. Our per- capita income is going to grow from the current $2,800 and will double and triple. We are going to see tremendous improvement in quality of life,” he said.

He said the country’s role in energy transition is going to be unique and much faster. Without India achieving the energy transition, the world will have a bigger problem of sustainability, he noted.